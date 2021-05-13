Wedbush Comments on Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

