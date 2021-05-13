Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $48,739,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

