Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACBI. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

