TD Securities Boosts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$15.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$12.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$2.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.31. The company has a market cap of C$402.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

