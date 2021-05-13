TD Securities Boosts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$15.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at C$12.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$2.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.31. The company has a market cap of C$402.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

