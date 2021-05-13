Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.66 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.