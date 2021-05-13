Sappi’s (SPPJY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sappi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Sappi has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.