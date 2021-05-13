New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 88.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

