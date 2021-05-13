Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VTXPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

