UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has an average rating of Hold.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.