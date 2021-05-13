Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

