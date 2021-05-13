American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. American International Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

