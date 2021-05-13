Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist Securities

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQH. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. Equitable has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

