Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 841 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,582% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

