Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 29,947 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical volume of 3,053 put options.

Shares of IPOE stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $10,628,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth $10,753,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth $2,834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

