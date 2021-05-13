Financial Survey: Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) versus Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -554.71% -75.84% -49.08% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -6.04% -29.78% -18.65%

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $14.87 million 119.01 -$137.20 million ($3.92) -9.69 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.94 million 0.81 -$2.95 million N/A N/A

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Prime Therapeutics and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 6 2 0 2.25 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, suggesting a potential downside of 19.17%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with Opdivo. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling. It also provides Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting various pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH and MicrocynVS, which are HOCl-based solutions designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; Pediacyn, Epicyn, Gramaderm, and Microdacyn for dermatoses, scar management, and acne; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation, including moistening of cuts, abrasions, and lacerations located in the nasal cavity. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Woodstock, Georgia.

