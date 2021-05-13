Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

