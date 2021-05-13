Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.
Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
