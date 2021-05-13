Tucows’ (TC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TC opened at C$93.40 on Monday. Tucows has a 52-week low of C$73.65 and a 52-week high of C$120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.39. The firm has a market cap of C$992.28 million and a PE ratio of 159.93.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

