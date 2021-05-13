Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

NSR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC began coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

NSR opened at C$1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

