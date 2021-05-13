EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.