Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $9.90. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 49,065 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

In other Synalloy news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.