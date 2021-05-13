Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.87

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.87 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 62.30 ($0.81). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 1,138,888 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £882.02 million and a PE ratio of 16.76.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

