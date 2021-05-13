Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $686.67

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 686.67 ($8.97) and traded as high as GBX 710.50 ($9.28). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 397,603 shares changing hands.

LRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 899.33 ($11.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 668.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 534.62.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

