Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.