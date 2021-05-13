Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Lifted by Analyst

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

NYSE:APD opened at $293.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 59,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

