BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,270,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.