FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5,016.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 366,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,346,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

