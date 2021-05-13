Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$48.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

