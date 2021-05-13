Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.10.

TSE:HRX opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.74. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$8.95 and a 52 week high of C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

