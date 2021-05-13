Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,219 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 380 call options.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,253,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

