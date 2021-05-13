Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €192.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €192.00 ($225.88) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 opened at €151.90 ($178.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €165.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €168.53. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.