RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

RTL Group (EBR:RTL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

