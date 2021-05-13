Cormark Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$2.30 Price Target

Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

