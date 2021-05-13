1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

ETR:DRI opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.99.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

