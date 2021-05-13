Desjardins Weighs in on Melcor REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Melcor REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Get Melcor REIT alerts:

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.39). The firm had revenue of C$18.74 million during the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.