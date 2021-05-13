Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.34.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$171.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

