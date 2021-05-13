Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.32.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.84. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.