Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.04 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.