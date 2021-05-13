Brokers Offer Predictions for Artis REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$113.01 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.