Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.75 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

