Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.56 Million

Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce sales of $294.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.65 million and the highest is $298.32 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $271.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $388.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.04 and its 200 day moving average is $429.28. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.