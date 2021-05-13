Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $55,791.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,145,979.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

