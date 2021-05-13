The Panoply (LON:TPX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 315.41 ($4.12), with a volume of 102363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

Specifically, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 38,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,953 ($130,589.23). Also, insider Christopher Paul Sweetland bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,865,231.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.93. The stock has a market cap of £252.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

