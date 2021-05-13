Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

GRUB opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

