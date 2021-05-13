Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 14193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Specifically, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

