QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $28.28. QuantumScape shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 81,396 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $11,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $48,690,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 652.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 199.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.90.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

