Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.54, but opened at $35.02. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 71,562 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $69,764.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,224.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,387,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.