Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,069 call options.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of IMVT opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 287.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $8,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

