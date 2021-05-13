Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $39.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 37839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,132,734 shares of company stock valued at $633,638,744.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,114,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,250,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

