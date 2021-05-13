Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,824 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,630 call options.

NYSE:CNR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

