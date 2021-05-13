Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Chile ETF Call Options (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 257 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

